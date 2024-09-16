Weather Authority Insider Blog: Wildfires

What are the ingredients, causes, and spreading of wildfires?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Wildfire threats usually peaks in early July and remains high through August and early September.

Ingredients: No matter the cause, wildfires still require three key components to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat, and oxygen.

Causes: Over 90% of the wildfires are human-induced.

Wildfires are caused by a spark (usually man-made) in the presence of fuel (dry vegetation) and oxygen. Strong winds, high temperatures, low humidity, and drought conditions can further impact the fire’s spread.

Many everyday things can spark wildfires. Keep ignition sources far away from dry vegetation, wood and other fuel. Be aware of weather conditions. Always follow burn bans & local, state, and federal regulations. The 4 main causes of wildfires are lightning, heat from sun, human error, and campfire.

Spreading: The main culprits are dry vegetation, strong winds, high temperatures, and drought conditions. To stay Weather-Ready and protect yourself from wildfires.

Wildfires can spread quickly, and by the time one is nearby, you may not have much time. Stay Weather-Ready by preparing ahead of time. Ready your home, have an evacuation plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit.

Safety tips: Here are things you can do to help prevent a wildfire and you can get more fire safety tips here.

During wildfire season, visit AirNow to get the Air Quality Index in your area. Wildfire smoke can cause health problems during prolonged exposure, so it is best to know the air quality in your area in case you are planning an outdoor activity, such as camping.