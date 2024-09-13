Tracking cooling temperatures, gusty winds, and moisture this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An incoming lower-pressure system will move in this weekend, and it will drastically drop our temperatures and bring back gustier winds.

We have breezy conditions through the weekend, with gusts ranging between 20-25 MPH, followed by even stronger winds on Monday.

We have a new tropical storm now named Ileana located miles southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

Ileana is expected to remain as a tropical storm and weaken in the days ahead, but is expected to travel northward, which will be the reason for the extra moisture that will filter in the Desert Southwest this weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase across the region this weekend as we get a push of that tropical moisture from the south.

The chance for rain is looking Saturday through Monday afternoon, but the greatest chance in our area is favoring on Sunday.

Also, higher humidity will be coming with this moisture boosting our dew points into the 60s and 70s throughout the weekend.

The good news is the big cool down, we will have highs dropping into the 90s by Monday which is well below normal for this time of year.

I am tracking a pretty FANTASTIC week as highs will stay in the 90s and lows in the 70s and even 60s.

Strongest winds will also move in for Monday with gusts over 30 MPH.