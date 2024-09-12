Impairment suggested in Yuma motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crashes into a car on 4th Avenue Wednesday evening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A motorcycle crashed into a car Wednesday night from in front of the KYMA Television station on Wednesday night.

Yuma Police say the rider was weaving through traffic on Fourth Avenue near 19th street before hitting the car.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. and caused traffic in the northbound lane to be detoured with traffic in the southbound lane reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

According to the Yuma Police Department, it appears the motorcycle rider was at the fault. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and impairment is suspected.

No other injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation.