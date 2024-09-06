FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat extended through Sunday for parts of Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day and Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect through TONIGHT.

Current Excessive Heat Warning is EXTENDED to parts of Yuma County until 8 p.m. on Sunday for major heat risks and highs up to 113 degrees.

As high pressure moves to the east it will allow an increase in monsoonal moisture for the weekend.

With the extra moisture dew point temperatures will climb to the 50s and near 60s Saturday morning with a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon and evening.

We will also have breezier conditions through the weekend with gusts ranging 20-25 MPH.

Keep in mind any storms that develop could bring in even gustier winds and dust too.

As far as our temperatures go, we will get a break from the extreme heat, but we will still be having highs trending above-normal for the next several days.

By the end of next week, we will have notably cooler temperatures with highs in the low 100s and lows in the 70s.