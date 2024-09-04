Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning through Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is in effect for the Desert Southwest through Friday due to major and extreme heat impacting our area.

A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate over the region, which is the reason for this heat and causing temperatures to trend well above average.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is NOW in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

These types of temperatures are very dangerous and could be deadly if we aren't practicing heat safety.

Excessively hot temperatures will continue through Friday along with some possibility for record-breaking temperatures.

Slightly cooler temperatures and higher moisture will move in for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content