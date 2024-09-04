FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is in effect for the Desert Southwest through Friday due to major and extreme heat impacting our area.

A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate over the region, which is the reason for this heat and causing temperatures to trend well above average.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is NOW in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

These types of temperatures are very dangerous and could be deadly if we aren't practicing heat safety.

Excessively hot temperatures will continue through Friday along with some possibility for record-breaking temperatures.

Slightly cooler temperatures and higher moisture will move in for the weekend.