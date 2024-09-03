FIRST ALERT: Extreme and dangerous heat returns Wednesday-Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another hot day with temperatures trending hotter than normal.

Highs are trending at or a little over 110 degrees when our seasonal average for today's date is actually 105.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen bringing back excessively hot temperatures across the Desert Southwest with highs climbing near the 120 mark.

An Excessive Heat WARNING has been issued for the major and extreme heat risks for Wednesday through Friday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

With the very hot conditions please make sure we are practicing and not forgetting about heat safety at all times.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Days, is issued and will go into effect on Wednesday-Friday for the dangerously hot conditions with the potential for record-breaking heat.

Tracking a little relief from the heat this weekend, but also more moisture is expected to move back in.