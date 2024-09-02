Weather Recap: August 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unusually hot weather continued in August for Yuma August as we had multiple days with highs above normal.

Our hottest afternoons for the month was Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday August 4th, with a high temperature of 114 degrees.

Yuma didn't hit any daily temperature records this month, but we did hit a new record of being the hottest summer. Read more below.

Meteorological summer 2024 (Jun-Jul-Aug) ended as the HOTTEST in the period for Yuma since 1878 based on the average daily temperature.

Yuma has also tied for being the 5th warmest since 1878.

The month of August was also very dry as we had only one day with measurable rain.

There were a few days out of the month, where we received light rain, but it was too small to measure.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.01", and our monthly average is 0.20", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.19" for July.

So far for 2024, Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 0.44".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were only at 0.59", which means Yuma is still ahead of our yearly rain total so far this year.

With the very hot temperatures and lack of rain this summer it has brought changes to our short-term drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, now the majority of Desert Southwest is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.