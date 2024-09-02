Skip to Content
Dove Hunting Season is here

today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dove Hunting Season began this Labor Day weekend, landing on September 1 and will be running until September 15.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, you can hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset.

The bag limit this year is 15 doves a day, with a 10 dove limit on White-winged Doves. The allowable dove you can hunt are Mourning and Eurasian Dove too.

We went out to talk to a couple of dove hunters in which they shared their favorite memories and their favorite dove recipes.

To learn about the upcoming events and how you can participate, you can click here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

