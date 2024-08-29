Skip to Content
Top Stories

Downbursts: The formation process

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
August 27, 2024 9:39 PM
Published 11:02 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Downbursts are powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground. 

These winds can easily cause damage similar to that of a EF0 (65-85mph winds) or even EF1 (86-110mph winds) tornado, and are sometimes misinterpreted as tornadoes. 

In the initial stages of a growing thunderstorm, a powerful updraft dominates.  The cloud grows vertically, and raindrops and hailstones start to form.

As the storm matures, the updraft continues to feed the cloud with moist, unstable air.  Raindrops and hailstones become large enough to fall to the ground.  The strong flow can develop on the backside of the storm and introduce drier air into the middle and lower parts of the storm

In a downburst, large core of rain and hail that the updraft had been holding in the upper parts of the storm falls rapidly towards the ground. 

It falls very quickly and drags a lot of air along with it, gaining speed as it plummets earthward.  If the air beneath the base of the storm has low relative humidity, the downdraft's speed will increase further as some of the rain entering the dry air evaporates and cools the air, making the air "heavier." 

Then, if there is also a current of dry air coming into the storm aloft, cooling by evaporation can increase further and the downdraft becomes even stronger.

When the downdraft hits the ground, much like a stream of water coming out of a faucet and hitting the sink, it spreads out rapidly in all directions and becomes known as a downburst. 

Downburst wind speeds have been known to exceed 100 mph, which is as strong as a tornado.  

The type of downburst we hear about most often is a "microburst," which means the damaging winds are confined to an area less than two and a half miles across.  

Macrobursts can affect areas larger than 2.5 miles and last longer than 7 minutes, with winds that can reach speeds of up to 134 mph. 

The winds can spread out over a wider area, sometimes causing damage that resembles a tornado. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content