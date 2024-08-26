Hot and dry start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Comfortably dry conditions continue across the Desert Southwest keeping our dew points in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will return to slightly above normal levels on Tuesday, making it the warmest day of the work week, where highs will hover near or at the 110 mark.

Monsoonal moisture will increase to the east, which may bring us more humidity by the midweek. As of now, little to no rain chances are in the forecast.

Aside from Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to average, with more heat to start the month of September and for Labor Day.