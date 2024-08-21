RCBH held open house for its Together with Veterans Resource Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. (RCBH) held an open house of their Together with Veterans Rural Veteran Suicide Prevention Program Parker Resource Center on Tuesday.

In a press release, former Arizona State Senator and current RCBH President and CEO Amanda Aguirre said the "main mission of the center is to provide the support and services to prevent Veterans' suicide."

Courtesy: RCBH

RCBH says Together with Veterans is "an extension of the Department of Veterans Affairs," and that this was in collaboration between several of the following organizations:

Rocky Mountain MIRECC (Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center) for Suicide Prevention

Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Behaviorial Health Program (WICHE BHP)

Local Veterans

Other community stakeholders

The center is located at 601 East Riverside Drive in Parker, Arizona, next to the Parker Walk-In Clinic, Inc. To learn more about the center, read the press release below.