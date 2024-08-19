Excessive heat returns on Tuesday, and higher moisture by the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure toward our east will expand, bringing back Excessive heat and major heat risks to the Desert Southwest on Tuesday.

This current weather pattern setup will also allow monsoonal moisture to steer into the area in the days ahead.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued and will go into effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Make sure to practice heat safety all hours of the day, as we won't have much relief even during the overnight hours.

Thankfully, excessive heat won't last too long, but monsoonal moisture will move in by the middle of the week, which will lower our daytime high temperatures.

However, the extra moisture won't allow us to feel any cooler, it will really make us feel hotter plus very sticky.

The greatest chance for any storm activity is looking on Wednesday morning, especially for Yuma and La Paz Counties.

Keep in mind, any storms that develop heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and blowing dust are all possible.