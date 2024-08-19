Chef Jonathan’s homemade pasta recipe

Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the third episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - This week, Chef Jonathan shares his homemade pasta recipe that you can make as a fun date night with your partner.

He says when making pasta, the best advice he can give you is to get all your ingredients measured out and the rest is super simple.

This is part one of our date night series, with the second part premiering August 26th.

Ingredients:

Sprouts All Purpose Flour 400g

Egg Yolks (pasteurized) 220g

Buttermilk 120g

Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil 20g

Kosher Salt 6g

Instructions:

Start by placing all ingredients in dough mixer with hook attachment, set to speed one for 12 minutes.

Remove from mixer and let sit for 1 hour.

Portion your dough and a two pieces and wrap with plastic wrap tightly.

Cool to 60° before storing in refrigerator.

In regard to the mechanics of rolling the dough visit Chef Jonathans instagram: @Acameals82

