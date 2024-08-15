Tracking a slight increase in temperatures and moisture for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is issued and is in effect through Thursday for parts of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Lots of dry air continues to cover the Desert Southwest, which is helping with the comfortably dry conditions and stable temperatures again today.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build, which will keep us warm and dry to wrap up the end of the week.

Breezier conditions will move in on Friday with temperatures being fairly consistent for the next several days with highs near or at 110 degrees.

I am tracking a slight increase in moisture starting this weekend and into next week.