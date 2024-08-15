Skip to Content
Tracking a slight increase in temperatures and moisture for the weekend

Updated today at 4:16 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is issued and is in effect through Thursday for parts of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Lots of dry air continues to cover the Desert Southwest, which is helping with the comfortably dry conditions and stable temperatures again today.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build, which will keep us warm and dry to wrap up the end of the week.

Breezier conditions will move in on Friday with temperatures being fairly consistent for the next several days with highs near or at 110 degrees.

I am tracking a slight increase in moisture starting this weekend and into next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

