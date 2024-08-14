Welcoming back drier conditions for a bit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Finally, we are getting a break from the humidity! We have much drier conditions today as dew points are finally back in the 40s for the majority of the area.

However, we are still seeing some dew points in the 50s, but it is noticeably drier compared to the last several days.

An Air Quality Alert is issued and is in effect through Thursday for parts of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Temperatures will of course be warm, but this is typical August heat.

The evening and morning hours will be the coolest, but with the drier conditions it will feel more comfortable.

Lots of sunshine and temperatures will run at or a few degrees above normal for the rest of the week.

Higher moisture will return to the Desert Southwest this weekend, followed by hotter temperatures next week.