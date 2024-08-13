Gio’s Mobile Home Park regains power

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All of the people affected by a power outage at a mobile home park in El Centro this past weekend now have power as of Tuesday.

But that wasn't the case this weekend, when more than 1,000 people were left in the dark.

Now these families are wanting to know if they're getting reimbursed.

At least 18 families were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

An employee with Gio's mobile home estates says that's no longer the case, and now they're planning on reimbursing families for what they spent during the power outage.

"They’re going to give money to the people that lost the food and for the people that doesn't have power right now. They are still going to pay for the hotel until everything is fixed," said Viridiana Osuna, whose parents live at Gio's mobile home estates.

There were a total of 271 homes affected by the power outage and they were assisted by local first responders.

"To El Centro police red cross and to their staff that stayed there all night when everything happened because they help a lot of people right there," continued Osuna.

A Gio’s mobile home estates employee told us that the power outage problem was just fixed and they were working with the displaced families to get them back home as soon as possible.