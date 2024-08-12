Skip to Content
Top Stories

Weather Authority Insider Blog: Mushroom clouds what are they and how do they form

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
August 11, 2024 2:43 PM
Published 3:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Over the weekend, we had a few severe storms pop up in the Desert Southwest, and it brought an interesting cloud to our skies here in Yuma.

People say it looked like a mushroom. Take a look.

PHOTO: DEXX TAYLOR (Picture from Saturday August 10, 2024)

A mushroom cloud is a cumulonimbus cloud that has a mushroom-like appearance and can form during severe storms.

PHOTO: BARBARA-HAINES (Picture from 2023)

Cumulonimbus clouds are tall, vertical clouds that contain thunderstorms and are created when strong upper-air currents force water vapor upward. 

PHOTO: DIANA-HAHN (Picture from 2023)

When winds are light and high above the ground, the top of a strong thunderstorm can spread out to form a mushroom or anvil shape.

PHOTO: RAUL M (Picture from 2023)

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content