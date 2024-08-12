Chef Jonathan’s Ahí Poké bowl

Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the second episode of a new cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week, we're showcasing light and fresh flavors with healthy and wholesome ingredients to create Ahí Poké bowls.

If you've never made one at home, you're in for a treat and they're also SUPER easy to put together!

Ingredients:

Agave Nectar

Fresh Mint

Juice of 1 Large Lime

Soy Aminos

Fresh ginger, minced

Sesame Oil

Garlic Chile Oil

Raw, sushi-grade Ahi Tuna

Large Hass Avocado, diced

Sesame Seeds Black & White

Quinoa

Instructions:

Start by adding your 1/4 cup of agave, nectar to your juice of one lime, 2 tbsp Soy Aminos, freshly minced ginger 1/4 cup, Sesame Oil 3 Tbsp and 3Tbsp Garlic Chile oil (preference) to a large Mixing Bowl.

Whisk well Next step dice your Sushi grade Ahi Tuna into 3/4 cubes about 3lbs worth. Do the same method to your three Hass Avocados.

Add a hand full of mint for aromatics (finally chopped ) an add Diced Ahi And Cubed Avocados to your sauce in the large mixing bowl.

Finish with toasted black and white sesame seeds.

Toss gently and let marinade for approximately 10 minutes serve over quinoa or favorite salad to your preference.

Thank you to our segment sponsor, Renewable Power, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.