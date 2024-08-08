Skip to Content
Still tracking humidity and moisture plus a little more heat

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are staying seasonable for now, but dew points are hanging out in the 60s, which will make us feel a bit hotter.

Moisture from the south will continue to steer into the Desert Southwest, keeping us humid, with rain chances still being a possibility.

A lower-pressure system will also approach the Desert Southwest to add additional changes in the days ahead.

Isolated and spotty showers are still possible overnight and tomorrow morning.

If any storms develop there are risks for heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds.

Humidity will continue plus watching closely for any storm pop-ups over the weekend.

A quick warm-up arrives Friday and Saturday only to cool back down to average levels with breezier conditions by Sunday.

