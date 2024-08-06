FIRST ALERT: Tracking winds, dust, and, storms through midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat continues again today and an Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for Yuma and Imperial Counties until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

We have a ridge of high pressure in place keeping us hot plus with the clockwise flow it will pick up and steer moisture from the south and into the Desert Southwest.

I am issuing a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT through TONIGHT due to the severe storm potential, strong winds, and blowing dust being possible. If severe activity pop-ups this would be upgraded to a First Alert Action Day. Stay tuned.

With all the active storms to the south plus any storms that develop within the area, will bring strong and gusty winds this evening and through tomorrow morning.

Gusts 20-35 MPH are expected, but with any storm development, stronger winds are possible.

With the strong winds a Blowing Dust Advisory is issued and will go into effect from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. TONIGHT for Yuma and La Paz Counties due to strong winds bringing dense blowing dust.

Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust is expected, drive with caution.

An Air Quality Alert due is issued 9 p.m. TONIGHT through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Imperial County due to the increased particle pollution from blowing dust.

Greater chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms is looking later tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with these storms.

Slightly cooler temperatures will move in by the middle of the week, but with the high humidity, it will feel even hotter and very sticky.

Hotter temperatures, slightly drier, and clearer skies will rejoin later this week.