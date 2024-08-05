Heirloom Tomato Flatbread and Bule Agave Spritzer Mocktail

Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the very first episode of a new cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy Monday and welcome to Sunrise's new cooking segment "A Cut Above" with Chef Jonathan Palacio and Sous-chef Samantha.

This week, with minimal ingredients and completely refreshing, Jonathan with "A Cut Above" presents how to make a Bule Agave Spritzer Mocktail and Heirloom Tomato Burrata Flatbread in under ten minutes.

Spritzer ingredients:

Almave (Blue Agave Spirit)

Watermelon Poppi soda

Fresh Watermelon Juice

Fresh Ginger

Champagne grapes for garnish

Instructions:

Start with your choice of glass, whether it be a rocks or champagne flute.

Juice fresh watermelon to produce 18 ounces of fresh juice.

Add one thumb of ginger to your juicer with watermelon juice.

Add 4 oz of Almave Blue Agave spirit to the base of your glass, top with 3 oz of Watermelon Poppi soda, and finish with 2 ounces of the combined juice mixture garnish with champagne grapes.

Flatbread ingredients:

Handful small fresh basil leaves, washed and completely dried

2 flatbreads (such as naan or lavash)

Sprouts Organic Olive Oil for brushing and drizzling

16 ounces (2 balls) burrata cheese

3 small or 2 large heirloom tomatoes

Freshly ground black pepper or Garlic Chile Oil (your preference)

Flake sea salt, for finishing (to taste)

Sprouts Balsamic Glaze

Instructions:

Start off by brushing your flatbreads that you can purchase at Sprouts with a little olive oil and pop them in the oven or throw them on the grill (Your Preference)

After lightly toasted let them cool down for about 2 to 5 minutes, take your heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced or thickly, sliced, and placed them on your flatbread, overlapping each other.

Then take your Barata cheese and tear it over the tomatoes in 2 to 3 pieces. Tear your basil over the Barata cheese for an aromatic pop, then add a generous helping of balsamic glaze and olive oil, Morton salt to taste. finish with pepper or chili oil to (your preference)

Thank you to our segment sponsor, Renewable Power and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.

If you'd like to contact Chef Jonathan for meal preps, private catering and more here is his information: