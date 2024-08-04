Skip to Content
U.S. sues TikTok over child privacy violations

today at 9:43 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. is battling TikTok once again as the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, on Friday.

The lawsuit alleges that the company has repeatedly violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The government has also alleged that TikTok knowlingly collected data from children under 13 and allowed them to interact with adult content on the app.

TikTok disagreed with the allegations in a statement, where they said the allegations relate to past events that were either inaccurate or have already been addressed.

There are 170 million American TikTok users, with both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris using the platform to campaign ahead of the election.

Dillon Fuhrman

