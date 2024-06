(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After years of trying to ban the app, former President Donald Trump has joined TikTok.

His first post on the platform was a 13-second video, which appeared to be filmed at an UFC event in New Jersey he attended on Saturday.

Trump said it was "an honor" to be joining the platform. In the video, he can be seen waving to fans and posing for selfies at the event.

Since launching the account, Trump has attracted three million followers.