Tracking seasonable temperatures and monsoonal moisture in the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is voting day for the 2024 Arizona Primary Elections and If you are heading out to the voting centers, our weather conditions will be warm, with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

The current fire burning in California is bringing smokey and hazy skies to parts of the Desert Southwest.

There is an air quality alert for parts of the Imperial County today and tomorrow due to the smoke and also patching blowing dust.

A ridge of high pressure will be off toward our east, but it will expand later in the week bringing hotter temperatures as well as steering monsoonal moisture back into the Desert Southwest.

I am tracking high humidity and chances for rain showers returning back into the Desert Southwest starting Thursday.

Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal over the next several days with a quick warm-up for the weekend with highs rising back to the one-teens.