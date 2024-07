YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are with us for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will start to run a few degrees above-normal in the days ahead as high pressure stays more east of the region.

I am tracking hotter temperatures by the middle of the week, with even more heat for the weekend.

I am tracking a return of monsoonal moisture with slight rain chances later this week.