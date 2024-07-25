FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Heat and humidity will persist through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure will stay in place delivering above-normal heat and steering in monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest through Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily temperatures are above normal with highs possibly up to 117 degrees, but our heat index will remain high and up to 124.

Stronger winds moving this evening and will continue through Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH across the area.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the heat and humidity, along with a high heat index.

I am tracking some relief with cooler temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend.