Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Heat and humidity will persist through Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:34 PM
Published 3:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure will stay in place delivering above-normal heat and steering in monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest through Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily temperatures are above normal with highs possibly up to 117 degrees, but our heat index will remain high and up to 124.

Stronger winds moving this evening and will continue through Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH across the area.

Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the heat and humidity, along with a high heat index.

I am tracking some relief with cooler temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content