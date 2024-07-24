FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: High heat and humidity continues through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong ridge of high pressure will continue in the region resulting in above-normal and excessive heat.

A monsoonal flow will continue to steer moisture into the Desert Southwest, this will keep us humid with possible storm chances through the work week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily temperatures are above normal with highs possibly up to 117 degrees, but our heat index will remain high and up to 124.

I am watching for any storm development in our area, rain chances are looking low, but there is a possibility for isolated showers and storms through the end of the work week.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the combination of heat and humidity, along with a high heat index.

I am tracking stronger winds later this week, plus some relief with cooler temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend.