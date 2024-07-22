FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking heat and high humidity through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect and has been EXTENDED once again by the National Weather Service Phoenix until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily high and low temperatures will trend slightly above normal, but our heat index will remain high and up to 122.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) is issued and will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the heat, high humidity, and high heat index. Having these types of conditions doesn't help with allowing our bodies to cool throughout the day and will make us feel even hotter than the actual air temperature.

It is very important to practice heat safety all hours of the day and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dew points will remain elevated and trend in the 60s and even potentially 70s throughout the day, which will keep us feeling very muggy and sticky.

With the extra monsoonal moisture, this will increase daily rain and thunderstorm chances through Wednesday.

Greater rain opportunities will favor more in Yuma County with lower chances in Imperial County.

We are staying hot and humid through Friday and I'm not tracking much relief for the next several days, which is why First Alert ACTION Days will stay in effect.