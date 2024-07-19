FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking excessive heat through Sunday with a touch of humidity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Widespread excessive heat conditions is back in the region and will continue thanks to another strong ridge of high pressure.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day is in effect through Sunday for the major heat risks and dangerous temperatures impacting the Desert Southwest.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is NOW in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

This heat warning will stay in place until 8 p.m. Saturday for Yuma County, but it won't expire in Imperial County until 8 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend will be slightly drier than what we felt this week, but certainly not as dry as we normally are.

Dew points will remain in the 50s and 60s, but mornings and nights will be extra sticky.

Afternoons will be pretty hot with highs in the one-teens, and overnight lows will also be pretty warm, that's why First Alert Action Days will be in effect.

Another surge of moisture will move in again bringing back higher humidity and greater rain chances early next week.