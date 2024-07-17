Tracking increasing temperatures and rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been pretty sticky and humid already, but another surge of moisture will arrive Thursday bringing muggier conditions.

Storm chances are looking low throughout the work week, but there is a possibility for a light showers on Thursday morning.

Tracking greater chances for showers in the days ahead.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region bringing in hotter temperatures for the Desert Southwest Friday-Sunday where highs will climb over 110 degrees.

Very humid and rain chances will also be expected this weekend and into early next week.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for Friday-Sunday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties due to the major heat risks for the Desert Southwest.