San Luis, Mexico to implement “100 Days of Security” due to rising violence

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - A border city is taking extra measures to tackle rising violence.

The mayor of San Luis, Mexico announced the national program "100 Days of Security." This is due to the ongoing homicides in the area.

So far, more than 160 homicides have been reported this year.

For the more than three months, there will more than 1,000 law enforcement personnel patrolling the streets and conducting random checkpoints around the city.

"We have to respect their strategies, but maybe those strategies are giving good results in other cities," said San Luis, Mexico Mayor Santos Gonzalez.

In 2023, there were more 180 homicides.

In 2022, 160 people died from violence-related incidents.