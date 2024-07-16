Skip to Content
Tracking hotter temperatures and increasing moisture

KYMA
today at 3:38 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An air quality alert is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for parts of Imperial County due to the hot temperatures creating high levels of ozone (smog).

Moisture will remain in place keeping our dew points elevated throughout the week.

Expect to feel sticky throughout the day, especially during the mornings and nights.

A ridge of high pressure will hover within the region boosting our temperatures back to above-normal levels.

Temperatures won't be as hot and intense like last week, but highs will be about 5 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal throughout the workweek with highs at or over 110.

By the weekend, hotter temperatures will move in with greater storm chances across the Desert Southwest as moisture increases.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

