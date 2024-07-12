Skip to Content
Top Stories

Walmart shoplifting suspects in court

Yuma Police Department
By ,
Published 4:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspects who are being charged of shoplifting a local Walmart began their trial hearing Friday.

On July 9, two people were arrested after reports came of shoplifting at the Walmart on S. Avenue B. Search warrants led to the discovery of nearly $20,000 worth of stolen items in 14 separate incident

YPD says the suspects intended to travel through California and Arizona to continue shoplifting, then sell stolen items for profit.

The two were in court and were charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor.

They will be back in court Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content