Walmart shoplifting suspects in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspects who are being charged of shoplifting a local Walmart began their trial hearing Friday.

On July 9, two people were arrested after reports came of shoplifting at the Walmart on S. Avenue B. Search warrants led to the discovery of nearly $20,000 worth of stolen items in 14 separate incident

YPD says the suspects intended to travel through California and Arizona to continue shoplifting, then sell stolen items for profit.

The two were in court and were charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor.

They will be back in court Tuesday.