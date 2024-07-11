Two arrested after shoplifting from Yuma Walmart

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people have been arrested after shoplifting from a local Walmart, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officer went to the Walmart on 2501 S. Avenue B after reporting came in of a shoplifting around 11:47 a.m. July 9.

A Walmart employee said a man and woman were caught on video taking over $7,000 worth of items, such as jewelry.

The employee contacted other local Walmarts, when one of the suspects was identified to be 22-year-old Elizabeth Valdez from San Bernandino, California. Valdez had a warrant for a previous Yuma shopifting.

Valdez and the other suspects were shortly found in San Luis, Arizona by the San Luis Police Department. The second suspect was identified to be her brother.

They were both arrested and booked on numerous charges, according to YPD.

A search warrant led to the discovery of stolen property in their hotel room and vehicle.

YPD says the two intended to travel from California to Nevada and Arizona to commit retail thefts, then sell stolen items for profit. Investigators estimate they stole nearly $20,000 worth of items in 14 separate incidents.