FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Heat Warning EXTENDED through Saturday, and moisture levels rising this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Excessive Heat WARNING is EXTENDED through Saturday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties due to major heat risks being a concern for the Desert Southwest.

High temperatures will still trend hotter than normal and hover over 110 degrees, but below the 120 mark.

Monsoonal flow from Mexico will rise into the weekend, giving us a chance for rain showers to develop within the Desert Southwest.

The greatest chance for shower development is looking Saturday morning, but there will still be more possibilities for more showers to pop up throughout the weekend.

This weekend we will have partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with gusts between 25-30 MPH.

Temperatures cool down to seasonal levels by Sunday and into early next week, but the humidity will keep us feeling hot and sticky.