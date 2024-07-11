Skip to Content
Missing university student found dead in Mexicali

By
Published 1:51 PM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - After recent searches, authorities have confirmed the body of a woman who went missing after boarding a taxi.

The disappearances of young people who go out to clubs in Mexicali continue to be a topic of concern now with the disappearance and death of Paola Bañuelos.

Bañuelos was a young university student who left home Sunday to go to eat with her cousin, then to a "La Conse" club where she boarded a DIDI platform taxi (an equivalent to the Uber app) alone at dawn on Monday to go home but did not return.

Her mother turned to media outlets to locate her daughter, which is why the community mobilized through social networks.

Through further investigation, an abandoned vehicle was found with no trace of the driver or Bañuelos.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Baja California Search and Investigation Cell group, together with the State Prosecutor's Office, Bañuelos's relatives and the community, undertook a search in the eastern area of ​​Mexicali and then restarted the work Thursday morning.

The search resulted in the location of the lifeless body of a woman, in the Islas Agrarias area, the authorities confirmed that it was Paola Bañuelos.

The taxi driver is still missing.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

