Three Calexico officers promoted to sergeants

Calexico Police Department
Published 5:06 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) announced the promotion of three officers to the rank of Sergeant.

These three will be promoted sergeant effective immediately:

  • Sergeant Sundahl
  • Sergeant Carbajal
  • Sergeant Ruiz

They've been through a long selection process, which included an oral interview and written test.

"We are incredibly proud of Sergeants Sundahl, Carbajal, and Ruiz for their hard work and dedication," said Chief Orozco. "Their promotions are well-deserved, and I am confident they will continue to serve our community with the highest level of professionalism an integrity."

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

