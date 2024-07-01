Skip to Content
Weather Recap: June 2024

June 29, 2024 7:32 PM
Published 3:38 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - June was an overall hot month where we had more days with high temperatures were above normal.

The hottest day of the month was Saturday, June 15th, and Friday, June 21st with highs of 112 degrees.

The month of June was very dry as we had another month with no days with measurable rain.

For the month we received no rain, and our monthly average is 0.01", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.01" for the month of June.  

So far, 2024 Yuma has accumulated 2.20", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 0.83".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were only at 0.59", which means Yuma is ahead of our yearly rain total this year.

Melissa Zaremba

Skip to content