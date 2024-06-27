Skip to Content
Yuma represents at Miss Arizona

Victor Moreno
By
Published 8:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Scholarship Organization Titleholders, recently got back from Miss Arizona where they won some prestigious awards. It was a very exciting 10 days in Mesa, Arizona for Miss Yuma County, Miss Yuma County's Teen, Miss Ocean to Ocean, Miss Ocean to Ocean's Teen, Miss Sunshine City and Miss Sunshine City's Teen.

Miss Sunshine City, Isabella Nicholls and Miss Ocean to Ocean's Teen, Rylee Riesland both won the People's Choice award which gave them a guaranteed spot in the top 11 plus a $100 scholarship and an ASU scholarship. Miss Sunshine, City Faith Braithwaite received the sisterhood award, which gave her a $100 dollar scholarship. Last but certainly not least, Miss Yuma County's teen, Eliana Wells placed first runner up for Miss Arizonas's Teen, receiving a scholarship of $600 a full ride scholarship to Western New Mexico University and the Provost Scholarship for Arizona State University.

The Yuma Scholarship Organization is already recruiting for the next Miss Yuma County competition coming up in November. They are looking for young women living in Yuma for at least six months, who are between the ages of 13 to 28. The first interest meeting is July 15th at 7pm at Gabi Marshall Photography Studio.

Reach out to the program Director, Gabi Marshall with any questions at gabimarshallphotography@gmail.com

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

