YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma City Hall has announced it will be closed Wednesday, June 19.

The city states there will be no change to trash or recycling pickups during that week.

Residents will still be able to access City Hall resources by visiting here.

Juneteenth, also known as "Emancipation Day" or "Freedom Day," has been celebrated throughout the Desert Southwest with festivals and local recognition.