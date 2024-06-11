Hotter-than-normal temperatures return by Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm up Jun 11 and the next day resulting in Excessive Heat impacting parts of Arizona as a ridge of high pressure redevelops along the Arizona and New Mexico border through the middle of the week.

The Desert Southwest isn't under any heat warnings as of now, but we will be hotter than normal, with highs approaching near or at 110 degrees.

Tracking stronger winds by Thursday, especially in Imperial County with gusts 20-30 MPH during the evening hours.

Temperatures will cool down by Thursday just a little bit through the end of the work week only to heat back up for the weekend.