CONTEST: Guess When We Hit 111 Degrees
Good news! Our KYMA News 11 Weather Authority 111 Temperature Contest is BACK!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s heating up! Our Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba will be tracking when the Desert Southwest will hit our first 111-degree temperature this summer!
And Melissa needs your help by submitting your guess on when you think Yuma OR El Centro (whichever comes first) will hit our first 111-degree temperature.
KYMA teamed up with One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating to help sponsor this contest.
If you can guess the correct date and time, or whichever guess is the closest when you think we will hit our first high temperatures of 111 degrees, you can win $500.
Submit your guesses here.
Make sure to read below to learn about the rules, guidelines, and important information about the contest.
Official Rules:
- The contest is offered only to legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.
- One winner per household. One winner per family. Prizes are non-transferable.
- Winners of a contest hosted or sponsored by the Sponsor or its/their affiliates within the past 90 days are not eligible.
- Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of the station.
- More official rules are in the entry form of the contest.
- How to enter the contest: The deadline is to enter eight days before an Official NWS Weather Station hits 111 in the Desert Southwest.
- Winner Selection: Participants who guess the closest to the date and time will win the prize. If multiple viewers enter the same date and time or are mathematically equal, the winner will be chosen by random drawing.
- Prize Claim: Winner will be notified within seven days of winning, and will need to retrieve the $500 gift card from our station within five days of notification. If the prize is not picked up within five days of notification, the winner will forfeit their prize and a new winner will be chosen.