Weather Recap: February 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - February was an overall cool month as we had more days below our seasonal average throughout the entire month of February.

We had more days below the average with the coolest daytime high of 62 degrees on Friday, February 9 with the warmest of 80 degrees on Sunday, February 25.

There was only one on February 27, where it was right at average.

We can't forget about the few rain events we had throughout the month, which brought some measurable rain three days out of the month.

Yuma also hit a rain record on Thursday, February 1, reaching 0.17," which broke the record for that date of 0.15" set back in 1938.

With all the measurable rain since the start of 2024, it put Yuma above average precipitation for the month of February and year compared to last year.