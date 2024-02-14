Skip to Content
Loving today’s weather on this Valentine’s Day!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Valentine's Day! We are in store for lovely weather conditions, as we will have lots of sunshine, and seasonable temperatures this afternoon.

For the rest of our Valentine's Day, skies will remain clear, winds staying calm, but temperatures will become chillier throughout the night.

A weak high pressure remains in place, which will rise our temperatures slightlty above normal starting Thursday and lasting through at least the weekend.

A more unsettled weather pattern is expected next week, which could bring above-normal precipitation to the region.

Right now rain chances are looking low to none, but I will keep tracking as the next system moves in.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by Thursday and upper 70s by the weekend.

More clouds will begin to move in by Tuesday, followed by the chance for rain later in the week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

