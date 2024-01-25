Seasonable rest of the week with a warming trend this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Skies will be much clearer tonight. Perfect to get a first look at the full moon tonight, also known as the Wolf Moon.

Moonrise is at 6:09 p.m. this evening.

As a weak system pushes through our north bringing breezier conditions for us.

Yuma County will have stronger winds starting Friday with gusts 20-25 MPH.

We will still see some high passing clouds, but dry conditions will persist for the next several days.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Desert Southwest this weekend, leading to temperatures well above-normal next week.

Temperatures will steadily warm-up over the next few days, with highs returning to the mid-70s by Sunday and eventually warming near the 80s next week.

An unsettled weather pattern will make it's way for the first week of February however, with this being over a week out, there is still uncertainty on the exact timing.