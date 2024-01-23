Clearer and calmer conditions on this Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -

Clouds will be clearing throughout the night, but still have chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up within our area.

A new severe storm has developed over YPG this afternoon.

As this lower pressure system moves eastward, skies will become clearer with temperatures staying cool and seasonable for the remainder of week.

A noticeable warming trend takes place this weekend rising our daytime highs into the upper 70s early next week.