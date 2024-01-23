Skip to Content
Clearer and calmer conditions on this Tuesday

today at 4:24 PM
Published 3:38 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -

Clouds will be clearing throughout the night, but still have chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up within our area.

A new severe storm has developed over YPG this afternoon.

As this lower pressure system moves eastward, skies will become clearer with temperatures staying cool and seasonable for the remainder of week.

A noticeable warming trend takes place this weekend rising our daytime highs into the upper 70s early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

