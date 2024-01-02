Skip to Content
Weather changes begin by midweek for the Desert Southwest

today at 8:48 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An unsettled weather pattern will continue by the midweek, which is expected to bring precipitation to the region.

A bigger winter weather system will move in Sunday with more widespread precipitation across the region and even snow to the higher elevation areas.

The first system will move into the region on Wednesday with good rain chances over much of Arizona later in the day.

Rain chances are looking very low to none for the Desert Southwest tomorrow, but isolated showers could be a possibility.

It will become breezier by midweek aross the area where highest peak gusts of 30 MPH is possible.

Temperatures will also fall below-normal starting Thursday, followed by colder temperatures early next week as overnight freezing temperatures will become a possibility.

More rain chances will appear back in the forecast for the weekend ahead.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

