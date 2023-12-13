Dating apps, finding true love and what people are willing to pay

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - From Bumble to Hinge, Tinder and The League, finding the right life partner is the goal. Many people are marriage minded and willing to pay.

With endless options in the world of online dating, one may think the process surely can't be that complicated, to connect with and find their forever person. Statistics show a larger percentage of singles, are willing to dish out higher dollars to narrow down the search, based on several key factors.

Compatibility, ideologies, along with fundamental values and beliefs, play a critical role in a true connection. The average monthly fee for a basic tier dating subscription, runs roughly $20 per month. Higher end, more exclusive services like the League, charge $2,500 a month for a VIP membership.

Screening and safety are a concern for many during the process. Social media allows people to advance the connection quicker when confirming a person's identity. This can help you avoid time wasters, frauds and scammers. Setting healthy boundaries, dating with intention and making good communication a priority, will attract a quality person who's equally aligned.