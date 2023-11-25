Officials identify two people killed in the Rainbow Bridge crash

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An update on the tragic accident at the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls Wednesday.

Police officials have identified the two people who were killed in that crash as 53-year-old Kurt P. Villani and his 53-year-old wife Monica Villani, both from Grand Island, New York.

Niagara Falls police say it will be a very complicated investigation for them to determine the exact cause of the fiery crash that killed the couple.

The news has shocked their community back home with one friend saying, "They were just so very kind, wonderful people."

The incident is now being investigated at a traffic accident after initially sparking concerns of terrorist activity.

Some air and rail services were halted and other bridge border crossings were shut down between the United States and Canada in the immediate aftermath of the accident.