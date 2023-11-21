Holiday stress or holiday joy, the hustle and bustle is all part of the fun

California, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Tis the season for crazy traffic, travel and airport chaos, all to indulge in tasty turkey celebrating with family and friends. The most wonderful time of the year, well maybe not for everyone.

A new survey shows many Americans are experiencing a higher stress level due to rising inflation, the political direction of our country, national affairs and war crisis in the middle east. But amongst the turmoil and hardships, the meaning of Thanksgiving never changes.

Looking ahead with positivity, finding new meaning in your journey, a change of mindset and simply spreading kindness and love makes a difference. Experts say, focus on what you can control and keep centered on the good in life.

Make time for what matters, take charge of your life, embrace family and friends, practice yoga or meditation and set your thoughts on gratitude.

Take a deep breath, be present and look to find joy and laughter in all moments, regardless of the circumstances. Strategies to last all year long, not just throughout the holidays.